AP source: Clifford to return as head coach of the Hornets

His best season in Charlotte came in 2015-16 when the Hornets went 48-34 and lost in seven games to the Miami Heat in the first round the playoffs.

Team owner Michael Jordan met Wednesday with Clifford, who left the team on good terms in 2018.

Clifford is known as a defensive-minded coach.

The Hornets finished sixth, 10th, ninth, 17th and 17th in defensive rating during Clifford’s five seasons. Charlotte was 22nd in the NBA this past season under James Borrego, who was fired in April. The Hornets gave up 132 points in a 29-point loss to the Hawks in the play-in elimination game last season, which didn't sit well with Jordan.

Ironically, Borrego replaced Clifford. Now Clifford is replacing Borrego.

Clifford inherits a team that is arguably more talented than any of his previous Charlotte teams with All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges anchoring the squad.

Atkinson's decision to the renege on his contract on Saturday shocked the Hornets and sent them scrambling for a replacement.

Kupchak said that it was “disappointing,” but that in some ways he’s grateful it happened when it did.

“I think he would have been a good pick, but if he’s not comfortable here I would rather find out now than a year from now,” Kupchak said Thursday night during the NBA draft.

Mike D’Antoni and Terry Stotts were also in consideration for the job.

Kupchak orchestrated the team's draft this year without a head coach in place, but said it was not a big deal and that in the pas years he's worked with coaches who aren't even in the draft room.

Charlotte team traded its 13th overall pick to the New York Knicks for a future first round pick and four second round picks and then took Duke center Mark Williams at No. 15. Charlotte added Nebraska guard Bryce McGowens in the second round after Kupchak made another trade.

“The roster is really what wins games,” Kupchak said. ”A good coach is going to help with the roster, but the most important thing is to get the roster together."

The general manager said Atkinson’s decision reminded him of when Steve Kerr turned down the Knicks coaching job, only to go to Golden State where he’s won four NBA titles.

“It looks like (Kerr) make a good decision to take the job at Golden State,” Kupchak said with a laugh. “So maybe Kenny spoke to Steve, and Steve said, ‘Hey, maybe things will work out this way for you.’ I don’t know.”

Kupchak also pointed out NFL coach Bill Belichick abruptly resigning before his introductory news conference with the New York Jets in 2000. Belichick went on to coach the New England Patriots and win six Super bowls.

“That was a good decision, too. So maybe Kenny is on to something,” Kupchak quipped.

Atkinson has not responded to interview requests from the AP seeking comment about his decision to back out of the agreement. However, Kerr told NBC Sports that Atkinson turned down the job because he didn’t want to uproot his family again.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak speaks to the media during a news conference for the NBA basketball team in Charlotte, N.C., April 12, 2019. The Charlotte Hornets have two picks in the first round of the NBA draft on Thursday June 23, 2022 — and no head coach in place to help facilitate those decisions. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File) Credit: Chuck Burton Credit: Chuck Burton Combined Shape Caption FILE - Charlotte Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak speaks to the media during a news conference for the NBA basketball team in Charlotte, N.C., April 12, 2019. The Charlotte Hornets have two picks in the first round of the NBA draft on Thursday June 23, 2022 — and no head coach in place to help facilitate those decisions. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File) Credit: Chuck Burton Credit: Chuck Burton