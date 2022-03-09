Hamburger icon
AP source: Commanders agree to acquire Wentz from Colts

Nation & World
By STEPHEN WHYNO, Associated Press
8 minutes ago
The Washington Commanders have agreed to acquire quarterback Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the deal cannot be finalized until the start of the new league year next week.

It was not immediately clear what the Commanders sent to the Colts in their latest attempt for a franchise quarterback. ESPN reported two third-round picks were involved.

Wentz has three years remaining on his contract. The 2016 second overall pick of the Philadelphia Eagles spent just one season with Indianapolis and the team went 9-8.

The move is Washington's latest attempt to shore up a quarterback situation that has been in flux for decades.

