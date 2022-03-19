AP source: Correa agrees to $105.3M, 3-year deal with Twins

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.

Correa will earn $35.3 million annually under the deal and can opt out after the 2022 and 2023 seasons to become a free agent again. His average salary becomes baseball's fourth-highest behind New York Mets pitcher Max Scherzer ($43.3 million), Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole ($36 million) and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout ($35.5 million).