AP source: Cowboys add LT Peters with Tyron Smith sidelined

Peters will begin his Dallas tenure on the practice squad, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced. Peters is unlikely to be ready for the opener Sunday against Tampa Bay.

The Cowboys probably will be without left tackle Tyron Smith until at least December after the eight-time Pro Bowler tore a hamstring in practice two weeks ago. Rookie Tyler Smith could start against the Buccaneers, but Peters will get strong consideration for that spot once the 40-year-old Texas native is ready to play in a game.