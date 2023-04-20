AP source: D-backs designate Bumgarner for assignment

The move takes Bumgarner off the team's 40-man roster and leaves Arizona seven days to trade the 2014 World Series MVP or else place him on outright waivers. The Diamondbacks made the move Thursday, a day after Bumgarner allowed seven runs in three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the cut has not been announced.

The four-time All Star hasn't lived up to expectations in the desert since signing a five-year, $85 million deal in 2020. A postseason hero for San Francisco, he has gone 15-32 with a 5.23 ERA in 69 starts and is having his worst season with Arizona.