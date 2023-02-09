X
Dark Mode Toggle

AP source: Darvish gets $90M from Padres to stay through '28

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By BERNIE WILSON, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
A person with direct knowledge of the deal says Yu Darvish has agreed to a new contract with the San Diego Padres that guarantees the pitcher an additional $90 million and will keep him with the club through the 2028 season

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Yu Darvish has agreed to a new contract with the San Diego Padres that guarantees the pitcher an additional $90 million and will keep him with the club through the 2028 season, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said Thursday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn't been announced.

Darvish will make $108 million over six years, including the $18 million he was already due in 2023 before he was set to become a free agent. He's set to stay under contract with San Diego until he's 42.

The right-handed Darvish helped the Padres reach the NL Championship Series last season. He finished the year 16-8 with a 3.10 ERA and 197 strikeouts. He was 2-1 in the postseason.

Darvish, 36, was traded by the Cubs to the Padres in 2020.

___

Follow Bernie Wilson on Twitter at http://twitter.com/berniewilson

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Stocks fall after Wall Street's morning rally evaporates
2
Suit: NFL runs 'sham' disability program for injured players
3
Live Updates I Aid, rescues in quake-hit Turkey, Syria
4
Hope dims for families in Turkey as rescue turns to recovery
5
Rioter who menaced officer with Confederate flag gets prison
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top