AP source: Dolphins, Bradley Chubb agree on 5-year extension

Chubb's deal includes about $63 million in guaranteed money, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the agreement nor the terms had been revealed publicly.

The Dolphins made a trade with Denver earlier this week for Chubb, who had 5-1/2 sacks this season for the Broncos and is a past Pro Bowl pick. They made that deal expecting to get a long-term contract done and it didn't take Dolphins general manager Chris Grier long to finish that task.