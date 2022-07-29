AP source: Ducks closing in on deal with D John Klingberg

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the Ducks and Klingberg haven't finalized every detail of the deal to bring the offensive-minded Swede from Dallas to Orange County.

Klingberg has spent his entire NHL career with the Stars, racking up 71 goals and 303 assists in eight seasons as one of the league's better offensive defensemen. He had six goals and 41 assists for Dallas last season, although he was a career-worst minus-28.