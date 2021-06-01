AP source: Embiid doubtful for Game 5 with knee injury

After staying down for a moment, a wincing Embiid rose and then put his hand on his lower right back.

He remained in the game for the time being, before eventually heading to the locker room in the last minute of the period.

Embiid came into the game averaging more than a point per minute in the best-of-seven series.

He scored a postseason career-high 36 points in 28 minutes in a 29-point win for the 76ers in Game 3 on Saturday.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts after he fell on the court during the first half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Washington Wizards, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass