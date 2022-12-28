AP source: Eovaldi agrees to multiyear deal with Rangers

Texas native Nathan Eovaldi has agreed to a two-year contract with the Rangers that includes a vesting option for an additional season, according to a person familiar with the deal that comes 3 1/2 weeks after they added two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom in free agency.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday night on condition of anonymity because Eovaldi's deal was not finalized and the club had not announced the move.