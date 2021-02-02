X

AP source: FBI agents shot serving warrant in Florida

Law enforcement officers block an area where a shooting wounded several FBI while serving an arrest warrant, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Credit: Marta Lavandier

Nation & World | Updated 12 minutes ago
By TERRY SPENCER and MIKE BALSAMO, Associated Press
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Several FBI agents were shot Tuesday morning while serving a warrant in a child exploitation case in South Florida, authorities said.

A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that multiple FBI agents were shot while serving the warrant, and that the extent of their injuries was not immediately known. The official could not discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed the neighborhood in suburban Fort Lauderdale in the aftermath of the shooting, as a suspect reportedly remained barricaded inside the home.

Another large contingent of officers gathered outside a Fort Lauderdale hospital where victims were taken, according to television video.

The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence and the closure of surrounding roads.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. No additional details were immediately available.

Balsamo contributed from Washington. Frieda Frisaro contributed from Fort Lauderdale.

Law enforcement officers block an area where a shooting wounded several FBI agents while serving an arrest warrant, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Credit: Marta Lavandier

Police officers work near the scene of a shooting that wounded several FBI agents in Sunrise, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Credit: Joe Cavaretta

Law enforcement gather near the scene of a shooting that wounded several FBI agents in Sunrise, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Credit: Joe Cavaretta

