AP source: Gareth Bale signs with MLS leaders Los Angeles FC

Bale also went on a season-long loan to Tottenham in 2020-21, scoring 16 goals in 34 appearances for Spurs. The brilliant goal-scorer joined Madrid from Spurs in 2013 for a then-record transfer fee.

Bale will get a fresh start in the Southern California sunshine alongside Chiellini, who joined LAFC after 17 seasons at Juventus and an impressive international career for Italy.

Bale was rumored to be considering retirement if Wales hadn't qualified for the World Cup, but his national team earned a place in Qatar last month. Bale will be able to chase a trophy in Los Angeles while staying in shape for the rigors of the World Cup competition.

The MLS regular season ends Oct. 9, while the MLS Cup Final — the last potential game of the MLS season — is scheduled for Nov. 5, just over two weeks before the start of the World Cup.

Bale and Chiellini both would be eligible to debut for LAFC after the secondary transfer window opens July 7. LAFC hosts the archrival LA Galaxy on July 8.

They are expected to join a formidable core alongside Mexican striker and former MLS MVP Carlos Vela, whose tenure at LAFC is expected to be extended after his own contract expires this summer.

LAFC is signing both Chiellini and Bale with targeted allocated money, a distinction that leaves open a designated player slot if the club decides to add yet another star player who can be paid above the MLS salary cap.

LAFC has been among MLS' top teams since its founding as an expansion franchise in 2018, but while it won one Supporters' Shield as the regular-season champions, the club has yet to raise the league's postseason trophy.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports