AP source: Jets acquire 2-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Haason Reddick from the Eagles

Reddick, a first-round pick by Arizona in 2017, has recorded double-digit sacks in four straight seasons, including 27 over the past two years with the Eagles.

He’s entering the final year of a $45 million, three-year contract and was given permission by the Eagles to seek a trade earlier in the offseason.

The Eagles signed former Jets edge rusher Bryce Huff in free agency, anticipating Reddick’s departure.

The 29-year-old Reddick is the latest veteran the Jets have added in an effort to end the NFL’s longest postseason drought.

