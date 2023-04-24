AP source: Jets agree on deal to acquire Aaron Rodgers

And then he and the sports world waited — and waited — for the Packers and Jets to finally complete a deal.

“I’ve made it clear that my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets,” Rodgers said during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and Sirius XM on March 15.

The Jets sent a contingent that included owner Woody Johnson, coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas to Rodgers’ home in Southern California in early March. A few days later, Rodgers decided he wanted to continue his playing career by joining the Jets.

Several weeks of negotiations appeared to be stalled at times, with fans — and the teams — wondering when or if the trade would be completed.

“We’re anxious,” Johnson told reporters at the league’s annual meetings on March 28. “I guess, as we look forward, we’re optimistic. But we have a plan, so we’re willing to stick with our plan. And I don’t think anybody is hyperventilating at this point."