AP source: Jets' Lawson having MRI on injured Achilles

Losing Lawson for an extended amount of time would be a tough blow to New York's defensive line, considered the strength of the team.

Lawson signed a three-year, $45 million contract with the Jets in March after spending his first four NFL seasons in Cincinnati. He is having an outstanding training camp, undoubtedly among the Jets' top performers this summer.

It was a tough day for injuries for the Jets. Fellow defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins, also signed as a free agent during the offseason, limped off the field earlier. Wide receiver Denzel Mims and safety Zane Lewis also were carted off.

The teams held two joint practice sessions ahead of their preseason game Saturday at Lambeau Field.

AP Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. in New York contributed to this report.

