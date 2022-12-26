BreakingNews
Amid outbreak, myths around measles vaccine persist: doctors, studies show safety
dayton-daily-news logo
X

AP source: Jets' White cleared by docs, will start Sunday

Nation & World
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr., Associated Press
14 minutes ago
A person with direct knowledge of the situation says Mike White has been cleared by doctors and will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday in Seattle

Mike White has been cleared by doctors and will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday in Seattle, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

White missed the Jets' past two games while dealing with broken ribs suffered in New York's 20-12 loss at Buffalo on Dec. 11. He has practiced on a limited basis since, but hadn't been cleared by doctors for contact so he couldn't play.

That clearance came Monday, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the results of White's examination.

The New York Post first reported White had been cleared and will start Sunday.

With the Jets (7-8) still in the playoff hunt with two games remaining, they get their quarterback back.

Zach Wilson started the past two games in White's absence, but struggled mightily. He was replaced by fourth-string quarterback Chris Streveler, promoted from the practice squad before the game, to give the Jets a spark in their 19-3 loss to Jacksonville last Thursday night.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Adrian Kraus

Credit: Adrian Kraus

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

In Other News
1
Denver Broncos fire rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett
2
S. Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones
3
No. 1 South Carolina women reach milestone in AP Top 25
4
Western NY death toll rises to 27 from cold, storm chaos
5
Deep freeze breaks pipes, creates water crisis across South
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top