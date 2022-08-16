AP source: Jets' Wilson has no additional damage to knee

Wilson was initially expected to miss two to four weeks with a bone bruise and meniscus tear in his right knee, and the team was optimistic that would remain the case.

But the timeline for how long the second-year quarterback could be sidelined would be determined by the surgery on the meniscus and whether it needed to be trimmed or fully repaired.

It was initially feared that Wilson suffered a serious — and potentially season-ending — knee injury during the second offensive series of New York's 24-21 preseason-opening win at Philadelphia last Friday night. Tests after the game indicated the ACL in the knee was intact, and an MRI on Saturday morning revealed the bone bruise and torn meniscus.

Joe Flacco could still start the regular-season opener against Baltimore — his former team — on Sept. 11 if Wilson isn't ready.

Coach Robert Saleh acknowledged Sunday that Wilson being sidelined a few weeks is a setback in his development, particularly since the Jets have joint practices coming up with the Falcons and Giants.

“It’s a setback in that he’s missing an unbelievable opportunity to get these reps in and to play other defenses, especially the Giants who have such an elaborate pressure package system, a pressure system,” Saleh said. "But he’s got to stay dialed in just like he was last year when he was hurt, learn from his teammates and try to be involved as much mentally as he can possibly be.

“The timing of it all is terrible and it sucks, but I think Zach can still have an opportunity to grow from it if he attacks it mentally.”

