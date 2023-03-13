X

AP source: Jimmy Garoppolo, Raiders agree to 3-year deal

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By MARK ANDERSON, Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago
A person with knowledge of the deal says quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be announced until Wednesday.

Garappolo's contract includes $34 million in the guaranteed money, the person said.

Garappolo played for the San Francisco 49ers the past six seasons. He took the Niners to the Super Bowl in the 2019 season.

Before that, he played for the New England Patriots for three years under then-offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, now the Raiders' head coach.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Flood problems grow as new storm heads toward California
2
Tribe to reopen Lac du Flambeau roads in temporary deal
3
Illinois enacts mandatory paid leave 'for any reason'
4
Autopsy: 'Cop City' protester had hands raised when killed
5
Stocks rise on hopes for easier Fed following bank failures
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top