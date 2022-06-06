AP Source: Keuchel agrees to minor league deal with D-backs

The person spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on the condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced. The left-hander was recently released by the Chicago White Sox after having a 2-5 record with a 7.88 ERA through eight starts. He was in the final season of a $55 million, three-year deal.

The 34-year-old Keuchel won the AL Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros in 2015 and is also a two-time All-Star and five-time Gold Glove winner. He'll try to recapture his old form by reuniting with pitching coach Brent Strom, who was with the Astros in 2015 and joined the D-backs during the offseason.