dayton-daily-news logo
X

AP source: Kings fire coach Luke Walton in his 3rd season

Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton, center, yells to his team's defense during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)
Caption
Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton, center, yells to his team's defense during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

Credit: José Luis Villegas

Credit: José Luis Villegas

Nation & World
By JOSH DUBOW, Associated Press
14 minutes ago
A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the Sacramento Kings have fired coach Luke Walton after getting off to a disappointing start in his third season in charge

The Sacramento Kings have fired coach Luke Walton after getting off to a disappointing start in his third season in charge, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

Walton was informed of the decision on Sunday, a day after a 123-105 home loss to Utah that dropped the Kings to 6-11 on the season, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the move.

ESPN first reported the firing.

Walton had a 68-93 record in two-plus seasons as coach, failing to get Sacramento back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2005-06 season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Olympic officials: Chinese tennis star Peng says she is safe
2
Jackson to join Kenosha march to protest Rittenhouse verdict
3
AP source: Florida fires Mullen after 6th loss in 9 games
4
North Macedonia: 4 charged for torturing fellow migrants
5
Solskjaer's legendary Man U status couldn't prevent firing
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top