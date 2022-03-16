AP source: Louisville to hire Kenny Payne as men's coach

As a player Payne scored 1,089 points from 1985-89 at Louisville under Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum. He was a freshman reserve on the Cardinals' 1986 national championship squad.

The Mississippi native faces two huge tasks returning to his alma mater.

Payne's immediate priority is leading the program back from a 13-19 finish. He will have to deal with possible NCAA penalties resulting from a 2017 federal corruption investigation of college basketball. Louisville awaits an outcome from The Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) over NCAA allegations against the program following the federal corruption investigation of college basketball.

The IARP was created out of proposals from the commission led by former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice in 2018 to reform college basketball.

Louisville assistant Mike Pegues served two stints as interim coach, guiding the Cardinals to a 5-1 start while Mack was suspended before taking over again following his departure. Louisville finished 13-19 and was eliminated in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

