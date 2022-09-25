dayton-daily-news logo
X

AP source: Mattingly won't be back as Marlins manager in '23

Nation & World
By TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press
21 minutes ago
Don Mattingly will not be back as manager of the Miami Marlins next season

MIAMI (AP) — Don Mattingly will not be back as manager of the Miami Marlins next season, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

Mattingly’s contract expires when the season ends and he and the team have agreed that a mutual parting is best for both sides, according to the person, who spoke Sunday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because there had been no public announcement.

The Miami Herald first reported on the decision.

Mattingly is finishing his seventh season with the Marlins. He entered Sunday with a 437-583 record in Miami, with one winning season in those seven years — a 31-29 mark in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season when the team made its first playoff appearance since 2003.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Lynne Sladky

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

In Other News
1
AP source: Mattingly won't be back as Marlins manager in '23
2
Canada sends troops to help clear Fiona's devastation
3
Fire breaks out at world's biggest produce market in Paris
4
Germany secures more gas shipments as Scholz visits Gulf
5
Auger-Aliassime beats Djokovic; Team World leads Laver Cup
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top