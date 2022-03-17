AP source: Mayfield requests trade after Browns chase Watson

Watson is also being pursed by Atlanta, New Orleans and Carolina.

The Browns' overtures toward Watson triggered a strong reaction from Mayfield, whose feelings were hurt. He ended his social media hiatus by posting a letter on Twitter and Instagram, expressing disappointment and confusion over the situation.

Mayfield struggled last season after hurting his left shoulder in Week 2 as the Browns fell way short of expectations and missed the playoffs. Browns general manager Andrew Berry has said he was confident Mayfield would bounce back in 2022 and be the starter.

However, it now appears the relationship between Mayfield and the Browns may be broken beyond repair. Cleveland may have to trade for another QB, sign a free agent or draft a prospect.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL