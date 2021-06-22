AP source: Middleton, Holiday, Love commit to Tokyo Games

And now, it’s her husband who is pursuing the gold medal.

Jrue Holiday was part of the select team that helped the 2012 team prepare for the Olympics, and has been part of other USA Basketball experiences along the way — but never anything as significant as the chance to play in Tokyo.

Middleton was part of the most recent U.S. men’s senior national team, playing for coach Gregg Popovich — who’ll also lead the Olympic team — at the 2019 Basketball World Cup in China, where the Americans were a disappointing seventh.

The additions of Middleton, Holiday and Love put the Americans relatively close to having a full roster for the Tokyo Games. Others who have committed so far: Miami’s Bam Adebayo, Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant, Golden State’s Draymond Green, Washington’s Bradley Beal, Boston’s Jayson Tatum, Phoenix’s Devin Booker and Portland’s Damian Lillard.

Brooklyn’s James Harden also intends to play and has made that commitment to USA Basketball, though there is concern over whether his hamstring injury — which sidelined and slowed him at times during the Nets’ postseason run — will actually allow him to be part of the team.

The Americans start training camp in Las Vegas on July 6.

___

