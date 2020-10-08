AP source: New Titans positive test raises total to 23 cases

Also, an inconclusive positive result from Wednesday now is positive. The Titans' facility remains closed and the team remains prohibited from any in-person activities, putting Sunday's game with Buffalo (4-0) at risk of at least being postponed.

Now 21 have been returned since Sept. 29 with at least one positive test on eight of the past 10 days with the latest results, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither the NFL nor the Titans announced the latest results.