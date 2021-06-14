AP source: New York Rangers hiring Gerard Gallant as coach

The Rangers getting Gallant keeps him from the expansion Seattle Kraken, who could have tried to replicate his success with the Golden Knights. The Arizona Coyotes and Buffalo Sabres are the other teams left with a coaching vacancy, though the Carolina Hurricanes don't yet have a new contract for Jack Adams finalist Rod Brind'Amour and the Montreal Canadiens have yet to remove the interim tag from Dominique Ducharme.

Columbus last week promoted assistant Brad Larsen to head coach. Gallant had interviewed for that position along with former Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet.

Stanley Cup winner John Tortorella, Bruce Boudreau and Tocchet are among those available with NHL head-coaching experience. Tortorella coached the Rangers from 2009-2013, a stint that included Drury's time as captain.

Gallant has coached parts of nine seasons with Columbus, Florida and Vegas and been fired midseason at each stop. He's 270-216-4-51 in the regular season and beyond the 2018 trip to the final with Vegas has lost once in the first round each with the Panthers and Golden Knights.

He said upon taking the world championship job that it was his hope to win a gold medal — not audition for an NHL team.

“I want to get back to work,” Gallant said April 28. “I wanted to get back to coaching hockey and doing the things that you’re used to doing every day, and I haven’t had that opportunity for quite a while.”

His next opportunity will be at Madison Square Garden with the Rangers, a young team with Norris Trophy finalist defenseman Adam Fox, 2020 MVP finalist winger Artemi Panarin, likely goaltender of the present and future Igor Shesterkin and a young core expected to contend for years to come.

Canada's Head Coach Gerard Gallant reacts during the Ice Hockey World Championship quarterfinal match between Russia and Canada at the Olympic Sports Center in Riga, Latvia, Thursday, June 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov) Credit: Roman Koksarov Credit: Roman Koksarov

Canada's head coach Gerard Gallant reacts during the Ice Hockey World Championship group B match between Germany and Canada at the Arena in Riga, Latvia, Monday, May 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits) Credit: Sergei Grits Credit: Sergei Grits

