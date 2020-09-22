AP source: NFL fines 3 coaches, clubs for unmasked coaches

Following the Raiders' 34-24 win over the Saints on Monday night, Gruden, who last week said he felt the league's memo was directed at him, revealed he'd had COVID-19 and apologized for violating the rules.

“I’m doing my best," Gruden said. "I’ve had the virus. I’m doing my best. I’m very sensitive about it. I’m calling the plays. I apologize. If I get fined, I will have to pay the fine.”

If the fines doled out so far, which were earlier reported by ESPN and NFL Network, prove ineffective, the league could hand out stronger discipline.

___

AP Pro Football Writers Barry Wilner and Josh Dubow contributed to this report.

___

Follow Arnie Melendrez Stapleton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/arniestapleton

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe) Credit: Josie Lepe Credit: Josie Lepe