AP source: NFL now reviewing Commanders sale agreement

There's no definitive timetable for when the sale could go through, though the next league meeting in Minnesota in late May could be when owners vote. That would give Harris, Rales and Johnson several months to evaluate the organization before next season starts.

Finding a new stadium is the biggest long-term task for the future of the storied franchise, which has made the playoffs just six times in 24 seasons and won just two postseason games with Snyder in charge — a long way from the glory days of three Super Bowl championships in the 1980s and early ‘90s. The team’s lease at FedEx Field expires in 2023.

NOTE: In on-field news, the Commanders re-signed All-Pro special teams player and reserve safety Jeremy Reaves to a restricted free agent contract for next season.

