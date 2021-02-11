AP source: NHL adding game-day rapid COVID-19 testing

The NHL currently has paused the seasons of four teams: the Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild, New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers, though others have also been idled.

Golden Knights forward Mark Stone welcomed the NHL’s decision to add rapid testing.

“I think now with the reapid testing getting in place is going to help,” Stone said. “We’re to know more before the games, which is ultimately what we want.”

The NHL upgraded its safety protocols last week, too. It had teams remove glass panels from behind each bench for better air flow, while also spacing players at least 6 feet apart in their locker rooms. Teams were also told not to show up at arenas until one hour, 45 minutes before faceoff unless players need pregame treatment or preparation.

Stone said the first month of the season has been a learning experience given the disruptions caused by COVID-19.

“I think you’re a little bit naïve to think we were going to go through the whole season without one guy testing positive,” Stone said. “I think everybody’s kind of learning as we go.”

