AP source: No new positive tests again for Titans, Patriots

The Titans now have had no positive test results four of the past six days, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because neither the NFL nor the Titans announced the latest results.

The Patriots had worked remotely the past three days following the positive test for reigning NFL Defensive Player of the year Stephon Gilmore. He joined quarterback Cam Newton on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, and the Patriots also had a defensive tackle from the practice squad on the list.