AP source: Nuggets acquire center JaVale McGee from Cavs

A three-time NBA champion with Golden State and Los Angeles, McGee brings plenty of playoff experience to the Nuggets.

McGee has been invaluable to the Cavs this season, serving not only as a backup but mentor to the team’s young core. He also was their “hype man," leading their pregame huddles and often waving to fans as the Cavs took the floor for warmups.

The 7-footer has been a source of energy and optimism for Cleveland, which started well before going into a slide. The Cavs are still hoping to make it into the play-in.

With trade talks picking up, the team chose to rest McGee on Wednesday night in Cleveland’s win at Chicago.

Moving McGee might not be the last trade for the Cavs. Center Andre Drummond, who hasn’t played since he mid-February, has also drawn interest from teams looking for a big man and forwards Cedi Osman and Taurean Prince could find themselves elsewhere.

___

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds and AP Sports Writer Tom Withers contributed to this report.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers' JaVale McGee (6) grabs a rebound next to Sacramento Kings' Hassan Whiteside (20) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, March 22, 2021, in Cleveland. The Kings won 119-105. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) Credit: Ron Schwane Credit: Ron Schwane