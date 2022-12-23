dayton-daily-news logo
X

AP source: OF Conforto, Giants agree to $36M, 2-year deal

Nation & World
By JANIE McCAULEY, Associated Press
55 minutes ago
Outfielder Michael Conforto has agreed to a $36 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, a deal that includes an opt out after the first season

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Outfielder Michael Conforto has agreed to a $36 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, a deal that includes an opt out after the first season, a person with direct knowledge of the pact said Friday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contract requires a successful physical to be finalized.

The Giants lost out on shortstop Carlos Correa earlier in the week when a concern with his surgically repaired right ankle arose during the medical evaluation process. Correa's $350 million, 13-year deal fell through, and he agreed instead with the New York Mets on a $315 million, 12-year contract.

San Francisco went 81-81 this year and missed the playoffs after winning a franchise-record 107 games and the NL West in 2021.

It should have a talented, experienced outfield in 2023. Mitch Haniger agreed to a $43.5 million, three-year contract this month and versatile Mike Yastrzemski returns.

___

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Packers sign OL Elgton Jenkins to 4-year contract extension
2
Feds: Jan. 6 participant arrested after California standoff
3
Spending bill secures funds for Native American health care
4
3 dead in Kurdish center shooting in Paris; suspect arrested
5
AP source: Conklin, Browns agree on 4-year, $60 million deal
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top