AP source: Oregon hires Georgia DC Lanning as head coach

Oregon's coaching search lasted about four days after Cristobal went home to Miami following four full seasons in Eugene, Oregon. The Ducks went 35-13 under Cristobal, reaching the Pac-12 title game each of the last three seasons.

But Lanning will be their third head coach since Willie Taggart took the job after the 2016 season. Taggart lasted just one season in Eugene before he returned to his home state to coach Florida State.

Cristobal was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach in 2017.

Now Oregon is going outside the program again, reaching across the country to hire a defensive coordinator as head coach after decades of being led by coaches with offensive backgrounds, starting with Mike Bellotti in the 1990s to Chip Kelly in the 2000s.

Lanning is a Missouri native who did a stint as a graduate assistant at Alabama in 2015 before landing at Memphis as linebackers coach in 2016.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart hired him to be linebackers coach in 2018 and he was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2019.

The Bulldogs have ranked in the top 10 in yards per play allowed in each of the past three seasons.

