AP source: Packers extend QB Jordan Love's deal through 2024

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst had been asked Saturday after the draft about the option and that coming deadline.

“It’s a lot of money for a guy who hasn’t played, but at the same time, obviously we’re moving forward with him,” Gutekunst said at the time. “So we’ll figure that out by Tuesday.”

The two sides instead agreed on this extension.

Love has made one career start while backing up Rodgers over the past three seasons. He has completed 60.2% of his passes (50 of 83) for 606 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. The Packers traded up four spots in the first round to select Love out of Utah State with the 26th overall draft pick in 2020.

Love will head a Packers quarterback room that also includes rookie fifth-round pick Sean Clifford from Penn State and 28-year-old Danny Etling, who has never appeared in an NFL game.

“I like that room right now and all those guys need reps, so I think we’ll probably see how these guys do before we think about bringing in a veteran right away,” Gutekunst said Saturday. ___

