AP source: Panthers CB Jackson has torn left Achilles tendon

Nation & World
By STEVE REED, Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago
Carolina Panthers starting cornerback Donte Jackson will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his left Achilles tendon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers starting cornerback Donte Jackson will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his left Achilles tendon in Carolina’s 25-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night, a person familiar with the situation said Friday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the news.

Jackson had started nine games this season with 30 tackles and two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown. Jackson has started 60 games during his five-year career with the Panthers and has 14 interceptions.

The Panthers are expected to start Jaycee Horn and C.J. Henderson at cornerback moving forward. Both are former top-10 draft picks.

The Panthers (3-7) visit the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) on Nov. 20.

