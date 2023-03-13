BreakingNews
Dayton man killed, suspect charged in stabbing at Englewood auto parts plant
X

AP source: Patriots plan to re-sign CB Jonathan Jones

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By KYLE HIGHTOWER, Associated Press
1 hour ago
A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday that free agent cornerback Jonathan Jones intends to sign a two-year deal worth a maximum value of $20 million, with $13 million guaranteed

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have taken a step toward maintaining some stability in their secondary, agreeing to terms on a new contract to retain free agent cornerback Jonathan Jones.

A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Monday the 29-year-old intends to sign a two-year deal worth a maximum value of $20 million, with $13 million guaranteed. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because new contracts can't officially be signed until Wednesday.

Jones thrived last season after switching from primarily defending slot receivers to playing on the outside. He started 16 games, tying for the team lead with four interceptions. He led all Patriots with 11 pass breakups.

With veteran safety Devin McCourty announcing his retirement last week, Jones who has spent his entire seven seasons in New England since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2016, becomes the longest-tenured player in the Patriots secondary.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

In Other News
1
For Asian Americans, Yeoh, Quan's Oscar wins are theirs too
2
Government races to reassure US that banking system is safe
3
Bank stocks tumble; others rise on hopes for easier rates
4
Flood problems grow as new storm heads toward California
5
'Fosbury Flop' high jumper Dick Fosbury dies at 76
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top