X

AP source: Penn St hiring VCU's Rhoades as men's hoops coach

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press
53 minutes ago
Penn State is hiring VCU’s Mike Rhoades to be its new men’s basketball coach, a person involved in the decision tells The Associated Press

Penn State is hiring VCU's Mike Rhoades to be its new men's basketball coach, a person involved in the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the seven-year contract for Rhoades still needed final approval from the school's board of trustees, which was scheduled to meet later Wednesday.

Rhoades, a Pennsylvania native, will replace Micah Shrewsberry, who was hired away by Notre Dame last week. Shrewsberry, an Indiana native, was at Penn State for two seasons, leading the Nittany Lions to the NCAA Tournament this season.

Rhoades, 50, is 176-113 in six seasons as head coach at VCU, including three NCAA Tournament bids. He also spent three seasons at Rice, going 23-12 in the final year with the Owls before returning to VCU.

He was an assistant at the Richmond, Virginia, school from 2009-14 under then-head coach Shaka Smart.

___

March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Stocks rally on Wall Street as bank fears ease further
2
MLB opening day offers clocks, shift bans, Ohtani and Judge
3
Biden: World 'turning the tide' after backslide on democracy
4
Police: Wizards' Bradley Beal faces possible battery charge
5
Court hears appeal of ruling favoring Musk in SolarCity deal
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top