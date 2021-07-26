AP source: Pirates trading All-Star 2B Frazier to Padres

Frazier was pulled in the eighth inning as part of a double switch in Sunday's 6-1 loss at San Francisco.

“Nothing’s final yet. I’m sure we’ll have that some time later tonight,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said after the game.

“He was taken out of the game out of the abundance of caution because there are some things that are possibly going down.”

While the Pirates said nothing is official, pitcher JT Brubaker seemed to confirm a deal.

“I’m happy for the guy,” Brubaker said. “He’s going to go to a team that’s going to be in a playoff push down the stretch. Much deserved for him. All the hard work he’s put in, he’s going to go down there and continue to do the same thing. Going to give it his all. That’s who Adam Frazier is.”

Marcano is San Diego’s No. 5 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline. The 21-year-old shortstop made his big league debut this year, hitting .182 in 44 at-bats with the Padres. He was sent down to Triple-A El Paso in early June. He’s hit .272 with six home runs and 26 RBIs in 44 games for El Paso this year.

Suwinski, a 15th-round draft pick by the Padres in 2016, has hit .269 with 15 homers and 37 RBIs for Double-A San Antonio this season. The 21-year-old Miliano has made 22 relief appearances this year with two Class A teams, going 2-2 with a 3.60 ERA.

Pittsburgh Pirates' Adam Frazier (26) is congratulated by manager Derek Shelton, right, after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) Credit: Jeff Chiu Credit: Jeff Chiu