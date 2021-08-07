AP Source: PSG remains in talks on signing Lionel Messi

Funded for a decade by Qatari sovereign wealth, PSG is one of the few clubs in the world that can finance a deal. The club is exploring sponsorship deals in South America on the back of being able to sign Messi.

There was no immediate response from Messi's media team. PSG, which was opening its French league campaign later Saturday against Troyes, didn't respond to an email with questions seeking comment.

Messi led Barcelona to 35 titles, including four Champions League crowns, while also earning a record six Ballon d'Or awards. But club president Joan Laporta deemed retaining the best player in club history, even at a 50% discount to his previous wages, as too risky to its beleaguered finances.

While Messi waited to speak on his future, Barcelona's coach and players used social media to express their farewells to the 34-year-old star.

Coach Ronald Koeman said Saturday that “it is still difficult to grasp that you will never play again for Barcelona.”

Veteran defender Gerard Pique, who had played with Messi since the time both were teenagers at Barcelona’s youth academy, said late Friday that “nothing will ever be the same, not Camp Nou, not the city of Barcelona, not even ourselves.

“We met each other when we were 13 years old and had our careers before us. What a career! If we had written it ourselves, it could not have been better,” Pique said.

Left back Jordi Alba, who developed an almost unstoppable passing connection with Messi for the Argentine to score, said that “it has been a privilege to share these nine years with you.”

“How I enjoyed your passes to meet my run and my pass back to you that always worked. And how much I am going to miss you,” Alba said.

___

AP Sports Writers Jerome Pugmire in Paris, and Joseph Wilson in Barcelona contributed to this report.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

FILE - In this April 16, 2019 file photo Barcelona forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League quarterfinal, second leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Manchester United at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2015 file photo FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, from Argentine, right, Neymar, from Brazil, center, and Luis Suarez, from Uruguay, celebrate after scoring against Atletico Madrid during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain. Barcelona announced Thursday Aug. 5, 2021 that Lionel Messi will not stay with the club. He is leaving after 17 successful seasons in which he propelled the Catalan club to glory, helping it win numerous domestic and international titles since debuting as a teenager. (AP Photo/Siu Wu, File) Credit: Siu Wu Credit: Siu Wu

FILE - In this March 23, 2014 file photo FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi from Argentina, right celebrates next to Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo after scoring his team's 2nd goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP Photo/Paul White, File) Credit: Paul White Credit: Paul White

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2013 file photo Barcelona F.C. star Lionel Messi, left, arrives at a court to answer questions in a tax fraud case in Gava, near Barcelona, Spain. Barcelona announced Thursday Aug. 5, 2021 that Lionel Messi will not stay with the club. He is leaving after 17 successful seasons in which he propelled the Catalan club to glory, helping it win numerous domestic and international titles since debuting as a teenager. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti, File) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti