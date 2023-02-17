AP source: QB Derek Carr meeting with Jets this weekend

Carr, the Raiders' second-round pick in 2014, threw 24 touchdown passes with 14 interceptions this season. After struggling late in the season, Carr was benched with two games remaining and acknowledged he was angry about the decision.

He said in a social media post "it breaks my heart" to stay away from the team as the season ended.

“I once said that if I’m not a Raider, I would rather be at home and I meant that, but I never envisioned it ending this way,” Carr wrote.

Carr confirmed he wasn’t retiring from playing and “that fire burning inside me to win a championship still rages.”

The Jets are looking for a quarterback who can team with new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to jumpstart an offense that was among the NFL's worst during the last two years under Mike LaFleur.

If he signs with New York, Carr would also be reunited with Todd Downing, the former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator who was recently hired by the Jets as their passing game coordinator. Downing was the Raiders' quarterbacks coach from 2015-16 before serving as offensive coordinator in 2017.

