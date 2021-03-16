AP source: QB Fitzpatrick agrees to sign with Washington

Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has agreed to sign with the Washington Football Team, according to a person with direct knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal cannot be official until the new league year starts Wednesday.

Fitzpatrick — who has earned the "FitzMagic" nickname for his late-game heroics late into his 30s — gives Washington more experience at football's most important position after it released AP Comeback Player of the Year Alex Smith. The team now has Fitzpatrick, journeyman-turned-playoff standout Taylor Heinicke and coach Ron Rivera favorite Kyle Allen under contract at quarterback.