AP source: Rhule files $5M arbitration suit vs. Panthers

Rhule returned to college coaching in November when he was hired by Nebraska, receiving a reported eight-year, $72 million contract that seemingly offset what the Panthers owed him. But the arbitration suit alleges the Panthers still owe him about $5 million because of how the contract with Carolina was structured.

The Panthers introduced Frank Reich as their new head coach at a news conference on Tuesday.

Tepper said he made a “mistake” hiring Rhule, whom he described as a "CEO-type head coach.” Tepper added that it is “preferable to have a coach that is really extraordinary on one side of the ball or the other side of the ball.”

“Listen, I’ll self-admit — we could have run a better process last time,” Tepper said. “And I am learning. ... With all humility, I could have done better, OK? I’m not saying that Rhule wasn’t a good coach. I’m not saying that. Please don’t interpret it that way. I’m saying I could have run a better process last time. I do believe that. I think this time we were very thorough. I was in every single interview.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL