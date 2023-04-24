X

AP source: Rockets hire ex-Celtics coach Udoka as new coach

Nation & World
By KRISTIE RIEKEN, Associated Press
6 minutes ago
Ime Udoka has been hired as the new coach of the Houston Rockets, a source familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Ime Udoka has been hired as the new coach of the Houston Rockets, a source familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season, then was suspended for this season after the disclosure of an inappropriate relationship with a female Celtics employee.

The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team had not officially announced the move.

He replaces Stephen Silas, who was fired after three seasons.

The Rockets had the worst record in the previous two seasons and finished tied with the Spurs for the second-worst record this season, earning another lottery pick in this year's draft.

Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
US urges Russia's Lavrov to see suffering of Whelan's sister
2
Suns, Nuggets, Celtics can all advance with Game 5 wins
3
Mexico union wins after US labor complaint, but abuses go on
4
First Republic clients pulled $100B in deposits during panic
5
ACLU sues to block Missouri rule on transgender health care
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top