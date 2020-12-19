AP source: Rose Bowl denied exemption to allow fans for CFP

This is the second time California health officials have denied the Tournament of Roses' request for an exemption to allow fans in the 90,888-seat stadium.

Los Angeles County is under a stay-home order that took effect earlier this month. Pasadena has its own public health department and can set its own rules, but has mostly followed the county’s lead during the coronavirus pandemic.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly even suggested Friday the Fighting Irish could boycott the playoff if they made the field and were forced to play in the Rose Bowl without players' families being permitted to attend.

After Ohio State beat Northwestern in the Big Ten championship game Saturday to improve its chances to earn a spot in the CFP, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day echoed the sentiments of Kelly, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and others.

“I also agree that families need to be there," Day said.

It is unclear if the game moves if it would be called a Rose Bowl. If not it would be the first time in more than 100 years no Rose Bowl game was played after a college football season. The first Rose Bowl was played Jan. 1, 1902.

The last time the Rose Bowl game was played outside Pasadena, California, was 1942. The game between Oregon State and Duke was played in Durham, North Carolina, because the West Coast was deemed unsafe after the attacks on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

