AP Source: Russell Wilson gets five-year, $245M extension

Wilson's $165 million in guaranteed money is more than Rodgers ($153 million) and Arizona's Kyler Murray, whose new five-year, $230.5 million deal includes $160 million in guarantees. But it's shy of Deshaun Watson's fully guaranteed $230 million, five-year contract he signed with Cleveland.

Wilson had two years and $51 million left on his contract when the Broncos acquired him from Seattle in March for a package of three players and five draft picks.

Wilson is set to earn $24 million this season and $27 million next year before the extension kicks in.

New co-owner and CEO Greg Penner, whose ownership group paid a record $4.65 billion for the team this summer, said last month that general manager George Paton's trade for Wilson in the spring made the Broncos an even more attractive asset.

“We couldn’t have been more excited as we were going through the process to see that the organization had made the trade for Russell," Penner said. "It’s critical to have a great quarterback in this league and coming in this organization with Russell in place is a tremendous benefit for us.

“On our first diligence trip in May here, one of the first people we ran into the hallway when Rob (Walton), Carrie (Walton Penner), and I were here was Russell,” Penner added. “Right away, we got a sense of how positive he is as a leader. He is just such a dynamic individual. I can’t wait to see him on the field.”

Wilson will make his Denver debut on Sept. 12 when the Broncos open the season at Seattle, where Wilson played for a decade, leading the Seahawks to two Super Bowl appearances and one championship.

