AP source: Saints' Brees has rib fractures, collapsed lung

While Brees initially missed just two plays after the hit by Street and returned for another touchdown drive in the final two minutes of the half, he told Payton he did not feel fit to continue in the second half on Sunday. Winston took most of the snaps after that, with Hill also running a number of plays behind center.

Winston completed 6 of 10 passes for 63 yards and Payton said he thought Winston “did a good job,” but added that the offense as a whole was hampered by injuries to other key regulars, including receiver Tre'Quan Smith and tight end Josh Hill, who both left with concussion symptoms.

Winston was a starter for most of five seasons in Tampa Bay, but became a free agent after former Patriots QB Tom Brady agreed to join the Buccaneers.

“Both (Winston) and Taysom have a good feel of what we're trying to do," Payton said. "They pick things up and I feel like it's a good (quarterback) room.”

The Saints have not been critical of the nature of Street's hit, which came on what would have been a sack had it not been flagged for a personal foul. Street got a clean shot on Brees, de-cleated the quarterback and came down hard on the right side of Brees' torso.

When asked about the play Monday, Payton said the only hit that he viewed as deserving of a personal foul was when San Francisco safety Jimmie Ward hit Smith with a shoulder pad to the helmet, apparently knocking Smith unconscious as the receiver tried to catch a pass over the middle. No flag was thrown on that play.

“In my humble opinion, saw really one flagrant hit worthy of personal foul and that was the hit on Tre'Quan,” Payton said.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke) Credit: Brett Duke Credit: Brett Duke

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) watches from the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) drops back to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Credit: Butch Dill Credit: Butch Dill