AP source: Slugger Nelson Cruz, Nationals agree on 1-yr deal

By BEN WALKER, Associated Press
16 minutes ago
A person with direct knowledge of the deal tells The Associated Press that free agent slugger Nelson Cruz and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a one-year contract

Free agent slugger Nelson Cruz and the Washington Nationals have agreed to a one-year, $15 million deal, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press on Sunday night.

The 41-year-old Cruz has 449 career home runs and becomes the first designated hitter to join a National League team since MLB's new labor deal included a universal DH.

Cruz is returning for an 18th major league season. He hit .265 with 32 home runs and 86 RBIs with the Minnesota Twins and Tampa Bay Rays in 2021.

Cruz gets a $12 million salary this year, and the deal includes a $16 million mutual option for 2023 with a $3 million buyout.

A seven-time All-Star, he's a career .277 hitter with 1,238 RBIs for the Milwaukee Brewers, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, Seattle Mariners, Twins and Rays.

___

AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

