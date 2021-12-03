AP Source: State Department employees hacked by NSO Group

NSO Group said in a statement that it had terminated the “relevant customers’ access” to its hacking system, but did not say who the customers were. The company said its spying technology is blocked from hacking phones based in the U.S. and only sells to licensed customers.

“NSO has no way to know who the targets of the customers are, as such, we were not and could not have been aware of this case,” the company said.

In announcing the lawsuit, Apple sent out notifications globally to people whose iPhones were hacked with Pegasus in countries ranging from El Salvador to Poland. The targeted State Department employees were among them.

Apple declined comment Friday on the Uganda hacks.

Suderman reported from Richmond, Va.. AP Technology Writer Frank Bajak in Boston contributed to this report.