AP Source: Suns' Williams named NBA coach of the year

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams hands off the ball during a break in the action during the first half of Game 2 in the second round of the NBA Western Conference playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams hands off the ball during a break in the action during the first half of Game 2 in the second round of the NBA Western Conference playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Nation & World
By DAVID BRANDT, Associated Press
Updated 47 minutes ago
A person familiar with the decision says Monty Williams has won NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Phoenix Suns to a franchise-record 64 wins during the regular season

PHOENIX (AP) — Monty Williams has won NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Phoenix Suns to a franchise-record 64 wins during the regular season, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The NBA is preparing to make the announcement official later Monday, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the award hasn't been officially announced.

Phoenix All-Star guards Chris Paul and Devin Booker both posted on social media that Williams had won the award, even though no official announcement has been made.

Said Booker on Twitter: "Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams has been voted the NBA's COY, book tells sources. A formal announcement is expected later today."

Paul added: "WD WS…Congrats Coach Mont on Coach of the Year!!" The WD WS reference is a motto for the Suns, which means well done is better than well said.

The Suns were the NBA's best team by far during the regular season, finishing with eight more wins than any other team in the NBA. The 50-year-old Williams has been the Suns' coach for three seasons and the team has improved in each of them.

Williams led the Suns to the NBA Finals last season, where they lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, rear, talks with an official during the first half of Game 1 in the second round of the NBA Western Conference playoff series Monday, May 2, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, rear, talks with an official during the first half of Game 1 in the second round of the NBA Western Conference playoff series Monday, May 2, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, rear, talks with an official during the first half of Game 1 in the second round of the NBA Western Conference playoff series Monday, May 2, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, left, talks with guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, left, talks with guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams, left, talks with guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams wipes tears from the face of New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green after an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Thursday, April 28, 2022 in New Orleans. The Suns won 115-109, to win the series 4-2 and advance to the second-round. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams wipes tears from the face of New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green after an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Thursday, April 28, 2022 in New Orleans. The Suns won 115-109, to win the series 4-2 and advance to the second-round. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams wipes tears from the face of New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green after an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Thursday, April 28, 2022 in New Orleans. The Suns won 115-109, to win the series 4-2 and advance to the second-round. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

