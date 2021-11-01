AP source: Titans' Henry has potential season-ending injury

The 2020 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year did not talk to reporters after the game.

Henry leads the NFL with 937 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns. He also has a league-high 219 rushes, well ahead of the next leading rusher Joe Mixon of Cincinnati (137).

He is the biggest reason why the Titans (6-2) currently sit atop the AFC as the No. 1 seed having won four in a row.

Ryan Tannehill threw three touchdown passes Sunday against the Colts to reach 10 TDs this season compared to Henry, who had his 10 TD runs through the first seven games.

The Titans visit the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) on Sunday night.

Henry became the eighth man in NFL history to run for at least 2,000 yards last season with 2,027 yards on a career-high 378 carries. The 2015 Heisman Trophy winner and two-time Pro Bowl running back had a combined 386 carries in the 2019 season and playoffs.

The Titans are fourth in the NFL, averaging 147.6 yards rushing per game, helping them rank second in the league in averaging 32 minutes, 49 seconds of possession time per game.

Caption Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts safety Andrew Sendejo (42) in the second half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings